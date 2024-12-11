STAFF at Bronglais Hospital are being stopped from parking at the multi-storey car park, which has freed up space for patients.
Problems with parking at the Aberystwyth hospital site have been a constant issue over many years, with the health board introducing a park and ride style system for staff in an effort to ensure the car park at the hospital is available for patients and visitors.
This week, staff members pulling in to the car park are being turned away and asked to park elsewhere, which has led to an increase in empty car parking spaces for patients and visitors.
One visitor praised the scheme, saying: “What a great job they’ve done. I hope it stays this way.”