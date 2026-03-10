David Phillips, head of devolved and local government finance at the IFS and another co-author of the report said: “The causes of the poor performance of Welsh public services are not fully clear. Funding levels seem unlikely to be a major factor given spending in Wales is higher than comparable areas of England and has, if anything, grown slightly faster since before the pandemic. High levels of deprivation can likely only explain part of it too – educational performance, for instance, is lower across the income distribution.