Care workers across Wales will be able to develop their skills and gain qualifications through a new National Social Care Academy.
The Welsh Government announce £1.5m in funding to support the first phase of the academy , building on the already established local care academy models operating in several parts of Wales.
These models offer paid employment alongside training, enabling care workers to develop their skills and gain nationally recognised qualifications.
Social Care Minister Dawn Bowden, said: "For too long the sector has struggled to offer the career pathways these dedicated professionals deserve.
“This Academy approach changes that.
“Whether you're just starting out or have years of experience, there will be a route to develop skills, gain qualifications, and see career development and progression.”
