With 44 Warm Welcome Spaces in Ceredigion there are plenty of socialising opportunities.
The spaces are open to all to relax, enjoy and socialise. From places to have a cup of tea, a bowl of cawl, opportunity to bring parents with young children and older people together to socialise, to work spaces for those wanting to get out of the house for a day. There truly is something to suit everyone.
Claire and Harry Toland, who volunteers at Ystafell Haearn Welcome Space in Eglwysfach, said: “These sessions, which we started in November, have been fantastic. They are a reason to get together weekly in a relaxed, cosy environment for a warm drink and a chat. The age range spans 80 years! We have different things going on; fossils on one table, a book-share, lots of board games and a different music CD playing each week. Someone came in to work on her laptop, we've had a Caribbean-themed session, initiated by one of the villagers, and celebrated Pancake Day by cooking and eating pancakes. We are grateful for the funding that has made it possible to run the sessions."
Over £40,000 worth of grant money was shared to those that applied for funding across the county. This money contributed towards the cost of running the Warm Welcome Spaces and the activities.
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, cabinet member with responsibility for culture, leisure and customer services, said: “These spaces are available for everyone to use and enjoy. They bring people together, from young to older, to work, to socialise. Find a space near you and join in!”
Hazel Lloyd-Lubran, CAVO chief executive, said: “We are very grateful all of the community groups across Ceredigion who are offering Warm Welcome Spaces. They have welcomed people of all backgrounds to come together and provide a social opportunity over the cold winter months, and they’ve helped us to start getting together again now the worst of the pandemic is over. ”
Find a Warm Welcome Space near you online: https://haveyoursay.ceredigion.gov.uk/warm-welcome-spaces-map or call Clic Customer Services on 01545 570881 or CAVO on 01570 423232.