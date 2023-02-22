Claire and Harry Toland, who volunteers at Ystafell Haearn Welcome Space in Eglwysfach, said: “These sessions, which we started in November, have been fantastic. They are a reason to get together weekly in a relaxed, cosy environment for a warm drink and a chat. The age range spans 80 years! We have different things going on; fossils on one table, a book-share, lots of board games and a different music CD playing each week. Someone came in to work on her laptop, we've had a Caribbean-themed session, initiated by one of the villagers, and celebrated Pancake Day by cooking and eating pancakes. We are grateful for the funding that has made it possible to run the sessions."