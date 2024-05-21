A west Wales man has completed a 50-hour sponsored silence in solidarity with those censored across the world.
Steven Galloway is a resident at Clynfyw Care Farm in north Pembrokeshire, a home and visitor’s centre for adults with learning difficulties. He is raising money and awareness for Amnesty International, the UK campaigning group working towards a world where ‘every person enjoys full human rights.’ Steven hopes to raise £500 for those silenced for their political beliefs.
He said: “A lot of people will want to trip me up and make me speak, but I won't. I'm going to do it.”
Amnesty campaigns to release jailed political prisoners in countries including Egypt, Turkey and Vietnam.
Steven began his silent vigil on midday on 17 May until 3pm on 19 May, ending during a fundraising AmnesTea Party at the farm.
James, another resident, said: “A lot of people are wishing that he'd stay silent for a lot longer.
“Only joking! It's great what he is doing. Good on him.”
The farm hosted a plant sale, book stall, music and farm tour in partnership with Cardigan and North Pembrokeshire’s Amnesty International Group.