Discount chain Home Bargains will open its new £6 million store in Cardigan this weekend, creating 68 new jobs.
The new store will open its doors at 8am on Saturday, 31 May on Rhodfa’r Felin on Bathhouse Road and will include a café, bakery and garden centre.
Phil Towell, the new Cardigan Store Manager, said: “I'm really excited to be given the opportunity to run a new store serving the community of Cardigan. I have created a brand new team of almost 70 colleagues, bringing a large shop floor complete with Garden Centre, Cafe and Bakery.“
The new Cardigan store will join over 600 outlets across the UK.
The 25,984 sq. ft store, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh, chilled and frozen food plus an instore bakery.
Phil added: “Cardigan will be a great location for us, and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”
Speaking to the Cambrian News earlier this month, Phil said: "I have worked for the business for over a year in the Aberystwyth store and now I have been asked to run Cardigan.
"I'm very excited to bring such a Large Home Bargains to Cardigan.
"The store will boast 690 bays featuring food, drink, fresh, frozen and non food including seasonal.
"We will also have a large Garden Centre, a Bakery and a 64 seat Cafe.
"It has a large customer car park for 189 cars complete with car charging points.”