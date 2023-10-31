Two walks await Meirionnydd Ramblers in the coming days.
On Friday, 10 November we drive from Llandanwg up into the low hills above the coast to start our walk from a layby near Merthyr Farm.
Setting off on a gated road heading towards Ffridd, we soon join a footpath past two stone circles, with stunning views over Cwm Bychan towards the Rhinogydd.
Passing the isolated old farm at Rhyd yr Eirin, we next follow part of the Ardudwy Way, fording a stream and heading towards Moel Goedog.
We’ll just cast a glance at an ancient settlement beneath the hill before lunching on the lower slopes of Goedog.
Finally, we undertake a gradual climb to the hill fort before dropping down to pass two more stone circles.
We then follow the ancient track past standing stones back to Merthyr Gate.
This walk is approximately 4.5 miles long and graded C+, moderate.
Meet at Llandanwg car park for car share (grid ref SH568282). The start time is 10.30am with an estimated finish time of 2.30pm. Start times are often when the group will start walking rather than when to get there.
For further details, contact the walk leader, Rosy, on 01766 780952.
On Tuesday, 14 November we head to the Vale of Ffestiniog.
The walk takes us on the northern slopes of the beautiful Vale of Ffestiniog which are part of the Coedydd Maentwrog National Nature Reserve.
Our path heads up towards the Ffestiniog Railway which we cross, pausing for a break at Dduallt station.
We descend across fields and through woodland towards Maentwrog and walk a short way along the A487 before turning on to an embankment beside the Afon Dwyryd, an ideal spot for lunch (weather permitting).
We then follow a quiet lane to the A496, which we cross to pick up a footpath from the B4391.
Heading uphill through woodland we reach open land, soon joining an enclosed path and descending to a stile on to the B4391.
We walk this for a short distance to a footpath which takes us to our starting point.
This walk has been graded at C+ as the initial ascent (900ft) through dense, deep sided woodland is slippery and the path has been degraded in places due to tree felling.
We also have to cross two busy roads and there is a very steep descent by steps from a stile on to the B4391.
Please contact the leader in the event of bad weather as the walk may have to be varied or rescheduled.
Start from the layby on A487 near the junction with A496 for car share to start (grid ref SH668408) at 10am. This circular walk of six miles is expected to finish at 3pm.
The leader is Carol who can be contacted on 01766 780351.