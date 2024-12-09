Storm Darragh wreaked havoc across Gwynedd, leaving floods, fallen trees, blackouts and ripped off roofs in its wake.
The Met Office issued a rare Red weather warning for wind from 3am-11am on Saturday morning and amber warnings after that, with winds of up to 90mph battering the region.
The storm caused widespread disruption leaving many homes and businesses without power, and affecting core services and local transport links.
MP Liz Saville Roberts MP and MS Mabon ap Gwynfor paid tribute to Gwynedd Council staff and partner agencies working hard to restore power and clear roads in difficult conditions.
“We also thank those who have given their time and effort to help elderly and vulnerable neighbours,” they added.
“Needless to say, it will be the elderly and vulnerable who will be impacted the most by this disruption.
Among the many roads affected was the A487 between Corris Uchaf and Minffordd, forced to close until Monday afternoon due to a landslide.
When Tywyn’s Magic Lantern lost power, co-director Annie Grundy said staff “honed their juggling skills”, moving the Andre Rieu concert from Saturday, 7 December to Saturday 14, and ‘The Problem with People’ to 17 December.
“Although the fabulous Abergynolwyn Silver Band were sadly missed on Sunday due to the trees blocking routes into Tywyn, they will be back at the Lantern soon,” Annie added.
“The screening that held firm over the weekend was appropriately the gritty ‘Gladiator II’ where those locally without power were grateful to be entertained in a safe warm space, whilst those cut off from Tywyn can rebook for Wednesday, 11 or Sunday, 15 December.
“Magic Lantern co-owner Sara Hulls was out in her pyjamas at 2am on Saturday morning picking up broken glass and cardboard from our runaway wheelie bins, and again at 7am, 9.30am, and 11am until finally giving up and dragging them to her own garden for safekeeping.”
The Golden Fleece, Tremadog invited anybody without electricity on Sunday morning to come in, “fill a flask with hot water, have a complimentary cup of tea or coffee, charge your phone or simply warm up”.
Owner Stuart Nashir-Hallard said: “I’ve lived here since 2002 and I can’t recall ever seeing such widespread damage caused by wind.
“Some parts are without power and some people are stranded as public transport has been completely disrupted.
“A a couple staying with us attempted to drive towards Beddgelert but had to turn back due to a fallen tree.
“On their way back, yet another tree fell, trapping them on the road.
“Fortunately, the police were able to pick them up and bring them back to the hotel, but they are now waiting for the road to be cleared so they can retrieve their car and return home to the south of England.
“My parents were due to catch a ferry from Spain on Friday that was cancelled which forced them to drive up through France via the tunnel, they then had to come up along the A55 to get back to Barmouth as mid wales and Dolgellau, etc., were impassable in places.
“We also have friends staying with us who live remotely in a forest; their power lines were severed, and it may be days before their electricity is restored.
“I just want to do whatever I can to help, as being without power, heat, or transport for days on end is truly miserable.”
Glynn Jones thanked Porthmadog’s new Greggs “for looking after the ambulance with free pasties as no cash on us”.
The National Grid thank customers left without electricity for days for their patience.
For help restoring power, visit https://powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk.
Call 105 to report damage/dangerous situation.