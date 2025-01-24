WINDS of 93mph have been recorded at Aberdaron this morning as Storm Éowyn sweeps over Wales.
71 schools across Gwynedd are closed today as the storm moves in with red, amber and yellow warnings are in place across all of the UK.
Traffic Wales reports fallen trees in various parts including the A470 in Ganllwyd, A487 between Blaenplwyf and Llanfarian and A470 near Brecon.
The Republic of Ireland took the brunt of the storm in the early hours of this morning, with a peak recorded wind gust of 114mph at Mace Head. Met Éireann, the Irish national Met Service, confirmed this is a record windspeed for Ireland.
As the storm continues to move north eastwards the strongest winds are now expected to shift across Northern Ireland and parts of western and central Scotland.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “Storm Éowyn is now bringing very strong winds to parts of the UK. There is potential for gusts of 100mph in exposed locations within the Red warning area. Anyone in these Red and Amber warning areas should listen to advice from local responders and keep up to date with weather warnings for their area.”
Aberdaron recorded gusts of 93mph at 7am on Friday morning, with Capel Curig recording 87mph at 4am and Lake Vyrnwy clocking an 86mph gust at 5am.
A number of Yellow warnings for snow and ice have been issued from late on Friday into Saturday morning.
Attention of warnings then shifts to the next low pressure system arriving on Sunday and into Monday, which will bring further strong winds and heavy rain at times.
As Storm Éowyn weakens and clears to the northeast of the UK, Saturday will remain a breezy day everywhere with strong winds persisting in the north. It will be drier for many, with showers replacing persistent heavy rain, these wintry in the north, especially over higher ground.
A yellow warning for ice has been issued for parts of Wales on Saturday morning between 3am and 10am.
The warning says: "Showers will move across this region on Friday evening and early Saturday morning. Skies will clear following the showers with ice likely to form on untreated surfaces and lead to some hazardous travelling conditions."
Then, a further area of low pressure will start to influence the UK’s weather from Sunday, initially in the west, but spreading further north and east and bringing further strong winds and rain from Sunday and into the start of next week, with further warnings issued.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Mark Sidaway, said: “While the worst of the winds from Storm Éowyn will ease later on Friday, Scotland will continue to see gusty winds through Saturday as the low pressure clears to the northeast. After a brief calmer spell, another area of low pressure will bring further strong winds and heavy rain through Sunday.
"The strongest winds will be focussed in western parts, while the wettest conditions will likely be across Wales, central and southern England. This low pressure will not be as powerful as Storm Éowyn but it could hamper the recovery efforts of responders in some of the impacted areas from Friday’s storm. Warnings could be updated through the weekend and into next week, so keep up to date with the forecast.”