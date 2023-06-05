THE National Library of Wales will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday this week due to industrial action.
The Aberystwyth landmark has annouced that it will be forced to close its doors on 7 and 8 June, due to industrial action by the Prospect and PCS unions.
In a statement, the library said: "We apologise for the inconvenience. The health and safety of our customers as well as our commitment to services of the highest standard has meant that we had to make this very difficult decision to close the Library."
PCS members at National Library of Wales and Auditor General of Wales are holding a two-day walkout in a long-running dispute over pay, pensions, redundancy terms and job security.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Inflation may have gone down today, but at 8.7 per cent it’s still twice the rate of the pay rise we’ve been offered and, with food inflation at 19 per cent, our members are struggling to get by.
“It’s unsustainable in a cost-of-living crisis. It’s time for ministers to put a fair offer on the table.”