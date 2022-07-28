Strong showing from Barmouth Bowling Club players
Monday 1st August 2022 7:30 am
Pam Payton, Bill Gaskell Shield winner, with runner-up Patrick Martin and club president Ron Harrison (N/A )
ON 2 July, 10 members entered the competition for the Cyril Hudson Cup.
The finalists were Charles Martin and Colin Hopkins, with Colin prevailing this time out.
On Saturday, 16 July in glorious sunshine, 12 members played in the competition for the Bill Gaskell Shield.
After some close, and not so close, games the finalists were Pam Payton and Patrick Martin.
Both played well as the heat intensified but ultimately Pam claimed the victory.
