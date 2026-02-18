Ceredigion’s MS and MP have lent their “strong support” to plans to re-open Cardigan swimming pool.
The pool closed its doors in March 2024 due to what the Cardigan Memorial Pool and Hall Trust - which had been running the facility – called a combination of “significant debt”, “reduced usage levels”, and “much higher energy costs.”
Ceredigion County Council agreed to take ownership of the building, but ruled out running it themselves as a pool facility.
While the Trust had hoped the council “would be able to take it on and run it”, a 2024 report said that “given the council’s wider financial position, core funding does not exist to operate the facility as a going concern as that could only have happened by placing an even higher burden on Ceredigion residents through council tax.”
A condition survey of the building – built in 1977 – identified more than £900,000 worth of works that need to be carried out in the next five years.
Friends of Cardigan Swimming Pool have since taken up the baton in a bid to run the facility, with the council saying it “would consider leasing the site to a new charity or organisation presenting a robust and convincing business plan.”
MP Ben Lake and MS Elin Jones lent their support to the cause during a meeting with the Friends of Cardigan Swimming Pool group.
The group emphasised the historic significance of the Memorial Hall and pool, originally built through public donations, and reiterated their strong desire to see the facility remain in active community use.
Concerns were raised about the ongoing impact of the pool’s closure, with local schools currently travelling to Crymych, Newcastle Emlyn and other neighbouring facilities for swimming lessons.
Speaking following the meeting, Mr Lake said: “The community group has undertaken significant work to explore how the pool and Memorial Hall could be brought back into operation.
“From the information shared with us, it appears the condition of the pool and associated plant remains generally positive considering the period of closure.
“While wider plans for a wellbeing hub progress, there is now an opportunity to consider interim or phased approaches to allow parts of the existing facility to reopen.
“We believe these options should be explored constructively and with urgency. Options such as a lease or phased refurbishment could help rebuild local use and support the long‑term sustainability of the facility and any new wellbeing hub.”
Ms Jones said: “In speaking with local people, it is clear that there is strong interest in finding a path forward that benefits the community.
“Continued open communication between councillors, officers and the community group will be essential.
“Cardigan is a growing town with a wide range of needs, and it is understandable that there are complex considerations regarding future facilities.
“Within that context, it remains important that the case for retaining access to a swimming pool is heard and explored fully.
“I welcome the community group’s willingness to work alongside the Council and contribute local expertise, trades, and volunteer support.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.