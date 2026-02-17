The Senedd is being called on to set up citizens' assemblies following the success of a new assembly.
"What matters most to you in your community?"
This question was hammered out in lively debate by people in small groups of seven at the People's Assembly in Penparcau on 7 February as part of a new event series.
Residents discussed issues alongside five candidates running for Welsh government this May.
The candidates weren’t identified until after the discussion in which everyone had the chance to speak, exploring mental health, accountability in local governance, climate change, refugees, health, children's well-being, education, wind farms, keeping young people in Wales, transport, the environment, and access to nature.
The candidates representing Welsh Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party were then revealed and spoke for two minutes each, timed on an egg-timer.
All parties were invited, but Reform UK, the Lib Dems and Conservatives did not attend.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We hope the new Senedd will be alerted to how useful people’s assemblies can be to hammer out the problems that divide and hold back our traditionally united communities, and will fund Citizens Assemblies (for which citizens are selected as jurors are) across Wales.”
The assembly identified common concerns of wanting real communication and engagement with local government, healthboard, and other infrastructure bodies, wanting transparency and community resilience.
The next assembly will be on Saturday, 18 April at Penparcau Village Hall.
