The Met Office has issued a warning for strong winds across west Wales on Sunday.
Gusts of around 60mph are possible along coastal areas, forecasters warn, accompanied with outbreaks of rain between 9am and midnight on Sunday.
The Met Office says: "Winds will strengthen from west to east during Sunday, with gusts of 50-55 mph likely in places, especially near coasts and over/to the west of high ground, perhaps exceeding 60 mph in the most exposed areas.
"This will be accompanied by outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, which could lead to some surface water and spray.
"Winds will gradually ease across Wales and inland parts of southwest England through Sunday evening and night, but it may remain fairly windy along some coasts of southern and southwestern England during Sunday night."
The strong winds could cause large waves and spray along sea fronts, with the possibility of some transport delays.