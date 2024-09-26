Water pollution warnings have been issued across Cardigan Bay and much of the Welsh coastline following heavy rain today (26 September).
The warnings issued by Surfers Against Sewage real-time pollution map have shown up this morning across Aberdyfi, Aberystwyth South, New Quay, Poppit West near Cardigan and Newport North for “risk of reduced water quality due to heavy rainfall”.
In Barmouth and Abermawr a pollution alert has been issued that storm sewage has been discharged from an overflow point in the past 48 hours.
Sewage has also been discharged across the Llyn Peninsula in Criccieth, Pwllheli, Glan Don Beach, Aberdaron and Morfa Nefyn, as well as in six points across Anglesey and across the north coast.
This comes as a rainfall warning was issued by the Met Office across most of Wales and the middle and south of England, with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected today.
The forecast states: “Whilst some areas will miss the worst, heavy showers and some thunderstorms will occur during today, potentially becoming more organised across a swathe of Wales and into central and eastern England during Thursday evening and on into early Friday morning.
“10-15 mm of rain could occur within an hour from the heavy showers during today with a few places possibly seeing 30 mm over a few hours. There still remains some uncertainty in the details for Thursday evening and overnight, but some locations may see up 20-30 mm of rain in 2-3 hours and perhaps 40-60 mm in 3-6 hours.
“Given the recent very wet weather, this will bring the potential for further flooding and transport disruption.”
They advise preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit for the worst affected areas and to prepare for power cuts.