A Penparcau councillor has said money has been secured to carry out a survey into a potential pedestrian crossing near Saint Anne's Church in Penparcau.

Posting to social media, Cllr Shelley Childs said: "Update from Welsh Government regarding my enquiry supporting the installation of a pedestrian crossing on the A487 in Penparcau between Neuadd Goffa and St Anne’s Church / Jubilee Storehouse.

"Funding has been secured for a scoping survey and it is anticipated that the survey will be undertaken during September when the schools have reopened."