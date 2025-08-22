Hywel Dda University Health Board is reminding people who access hospital services across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire that there is just over a week left to take part in the public consultation on the Clinical Services Plan.
The consultation, which launched on 29 May 2025, will close on Sunday 31 August 2025.
The Health Board is encouraging anyone who has not yet taken part to complete the questionnaire or get in touch to share their views. An additional online event has been arranged to provide an opportunity to ask questions about the Clinical Services Plan on Wednesday 27 August, from 7–8pm. Please register for your place: https://forms.office.com/e/hYRTfAcqbq
The consultation focuses on nine key healthcare services: critical care, dermatology, emergency general surgery, endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, radiology, stroke and urology, and how they could be delivered in the future across hospitals and community settings.
Medical Director Mr Mark Henwood said: “We’ve had a high number of responses so far, and we’re grateful to everyone who has taken the time to share their views.”
“There are no preferred options in this consultation, and we welcome all your feedback. We also invite you to suggest alternative ideas or new options for the services in scope. If you would like to take part in a discussion, and ask questions directly, please join us at our upcoming online event.”
Over 2,000 people have responded to the questionnaire so far. The Health Board has held drop-in sessions, online meetings and community discussions, with additional events added in response to public feedback.
To take part before 31 August:
- Complete the online questionnaire: https://www.opinionresearch.co.uk/clinicalservices
- Email: [email protected]
- Call: 0300 303 8322 (option 5 – local call rates)
Information is available in accessible formats and languages on the Health Board’s consultation webpages: Clinical Services Plan Consultation - Hywel Dda University Health Board
