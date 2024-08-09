It’s been almost a week since I attended Capel Bangor Show but I’ve been thinking about it a lot.

It is a small but mighty event in the village and it was great to see so many familiar faces there.

There were people manning the many stalls, spectacular cakes, jam, vegetables and more in the main tent, vintage cars and tractors in the field and, of course, animals galore with sheep and horses especially entertaining the crowds.

The sun shone down and we spent hours enjoying the show. There was so much for children to do, and my personal favourite activity was throwing blocks of wood at china plates. Great fun!

Thank you to the organisers for another wonderful day, and to all the competitors and stall holders.

See our video above and pictures below for more from this year’s show.

There was strong competition in the many sections of the show, including the horse section. Photo: Julie McNicholls Vale
There was strong competition in the many sections of the show, including the horse section. Photo: Julie McNicholls Vale (Julie McNicholls Vale)
Vintage cars were on display. Photo: Julie McNicholls Vale
Vintage cars were on display. Photo: Julie McNicholls Vale (See previous)
Just a small part of the impressive tractor display. Photo: Julie McNicholls Vale
Just a small part of the impressive tractor display. Photo: Julie McNicholls Vale (See previous)
Some of the spectacular sheep. Photo: Julie McNicholls Vale
Some of the spectacular sheep. Photo: Julie McNicholls Vale (See previous)
Who had the best hay bale? Photo: Julie McNicholls Vale
Who had the best hay bale? Photo: Julie McNicholls Vale (See previous)
There were flowers, cakes, vegetables and more competing for the prizes in the main tent. Photo: Julie McNicholls Vale
There were flowers, cakes, vegetables and more competing for the prizes in the main tent. Photo: Julie McNicholls Vale (See previous)