It’s been almost a week since I attended Capel Bangor Show but I’ve been thinking about it a lot.
It is a small but mighty event in the village and it was great to see so many familiar faces there.
There were people manning the many stalls, spectacular cakes, jam, vegetables and more in the main tent, vintage cars and tractors in the field and, of course, animals galore with sheep and horses especially entertaining the crowds.
The sun shone down and we spent hours enjoying the show. There was so much for children to do, and my personal favourite activity was throwing blocks of wood at china plates. Great fun!
Thank you to the organisers for another wonderful day, and to all the competitors and stall holders.
See our video above and pictures below for more from this year’s show.