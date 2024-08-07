A Tregaron woman has raised £765 by cycling in the Macmillan 100 Dragon Ride.
The event was on 23 June, Shelagh Yeomans, who describes herself as “a crazy old lady on an e-bike,” is keeping her fundraising page open until 22 September to raise more for Macmillan.
The ride route took Shelagh up climbs including Sardis Hill, Rhigos and the Bwlch.
“My daughter Jayne cycled with me, and kept me on the right route and motivated,” said Shelagh.
“I don’t think I would have finished without her positive support and encouragement.
“The country lanes of Ceredigion are my preferred cycling route so Rhondda roads were a shock and challenging – not to mention the hills!
“After conquering the Rhigos there were amazing refreshments - five star hot herb, salted potatoes. With 40k to go, we refuelled and pedalled to the next hill, the Bwlch.
“We stopped at the top to marvel at the view and enjoyed chocolate with our water.
“Whizzing down the steep hills with sharp bends was a great challenge as weariness crept up, but after six hours, 10 minutes and 23 seconds we reached the finish line in Margam Park.
“I am very proud to have completed this challenge and
finished 100th in the Macmillan 100 of 2024.”
To donate to Macmillan, visit www.justgiving.com/page/shelagh-yeomans-1718608763487