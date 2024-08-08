Dyfed-Powys Police officers will conduct patrols across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, and Powys to provide reassurance and a visible presence in communities, following nationwide incidents of disorder.
It comes amid rumours circulating on social media of protests in Aberystwyth on Monday, 12 August.
Deputy Chief Constable, Ifan Charles, said: “Disinformation has been a huge driver of the appalling violence across the UK and we all have a part to play in countering this.
“Please pay special attention to what you read, share, and believe from online sources.
“We will always seek to facilitate lawful peaceful protest while balancing it with the rights of others, keeping the public safe, and preventing crime and disorder - and we encourage anyone organising a protest to contact us so we can work together to ensure any demonstrations are done safely and with respect for the wider community.
“Attempts to disrupt our communities have no place in our society. We will not tolerate violence or hate directed towards anyone because of their race, religion, sexual orientation - or for any other reason at all. Our message is to think twice before you act.
“We want people to continue to enjoy everything our four counties have to offer – our beautiful beaches, our fantastic rural areas, and our unique towns and villages – and to feel safe to visit our area.
“We have no reason to expect disorder in our four counties, but we rightly have plans in place to deal with any disorder should it break out.
“We will take any acts of violent, threatening, or disorderly behaviour seriously and will act where appropriate with the full support of our criminal justice partners.”
Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys, Dafydd Llywelyn, added: “As your Police and Crime Commissioner, I want to stress the importance of reporting any criminal activity to Dyfed-Powys Police as soon as possible.
“Whether it's through calling 999 in an emergency, 101 for non-emergencies, online reporting, or reaching out anonymously via Crimestoppers, your actions help us maintain the safety of our communities.
“I fully support the dedicated efforts of Dyfed-Powys Police in safeguarding our communities, and I urge everyone to work with them to ensure our streets remain safe and secure for all.
“Keeping our local areas secure is a top priority, and I encourage everyone to use these services if needed, so together we can continue making Dyfed-Powys a safer place for all.”
Anyone who has been a victim of crime or has had hate directed at them because of who they are is urged to report it to police either through a direct message on social media, online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. In an emergency, always call 999.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
If you have been the victim of hate crime, the Wales Hate Support Centre can provide free, independent, and confidential support to help you cope and recover. Their service is available 24/7 365 days a year. For more information, visit their website or call 0300 3031 982.
If you have been a victim of another type of crime, support is also available. Goleudy offers a personalised, emotional, and practical support service to help victims, families, and witnesses survive crime and make them stronger.
The service is free and confidential - whether or not the crime has been reported, and regardless of when it happened. Goleudy also provides a service to identify and manage the level of risk among victims of anti-social behaviour to improve community safety and reduce the impact on residents of Dyfed-Powys. Contact them by calling: 0300 1232996, Monday- Friday from 10am-6pm.