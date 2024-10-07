The national charity, PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide, is to host a hopewalk along Aberystwyth promenade on Thursday, 17 October.
The event is to people of all ages (including dogs!), the event aims to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
In the UK suicide is the main cause of death of all young people under the age of 35.
PAPYRUS is calling on the community to join their mission to smash the stigma surrounding suicide and promote hope and support for those who need it most.
The participants will meet at the Aberystwyth Promenade. They will then set out on a walk around the town at 1pm, before finishing for refreshments.
The walk will take around one hour.
PAPYRUS hopes that many will join, whether you choose to walk the whole route or just a part of it, your participation will help raise vital awareness and encourage positive discussions around young suicide.
HOPEWALK has grown considerably over the years with individuals even hosting their own walks to join in with the conversation.