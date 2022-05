Summer beach dog ban begins

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Cambrian News. Read our privacy notice

THE annual ban on dogs from certain beaches across Ceredigion has come into effect this week.

Despite being allowed on most beaches in the county over the winter, from 1 May until 30 September, dogs are banned from nine beaches in total across the county.

They are Aberystwyth south; Aberystwyth north; Borth; Clarach; New Quay Harbour; Tresaith; Llangrannog and Aberporth.

Dogs are banned all year round from Mwnt and Penbryn beaches in the south of the county.