Summer beach dog ban begins
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Wednesday 4th May 2022 9:42 am
The dog ban sign in Borth (Cambrian News )
THE annual ban on dogs from certain beaches across Ceredigion has come into effect this week.
Despite being allowed on most beaches in the county over the winter, from 1 May until 30 September, dogs are banned from nine beaches in total across the county.
They are Aberystwyth south; Aberystwyth north; Borth; Clarach; New Quay Harbour; Tresaith; Llangrannog and Aberporth.
Dogs are banned all year round from Mwnt and Penbryn beaches in the south of the county.
Four-legged friends are however allowed on other popular beaches in the county including Ynyslas, Aberaeron, and Tanybwlch in Aberystwyth along with Llanrhystud and Llansanffraed.
