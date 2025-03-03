The sun shone for Aberystwyth’s St David’s Day parade on Saturday and the sounds of samba and silver bands filled the streets.
Starting at the clock tower, the annual Parêd Gwyl Dewi started at 1pm, led by Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch founder, Jeremy Turner.
Jeremy was chosen to be the Tywysydd (Guide) of this year’s parade in recognition of his contribution to cultural life and in making Aberystwyth a welcoming and international town as the founder of Gŵyl Agor Drysau - an international drama festival for young people which attracts drama companies from Europe and further afield.
The privilege of 'Tywysydd' has been given in every St David's parade since its establishment in 2013.
Jeremy grew up in the Cynon Valley in a non-Welsh speaking family and attended Aberdare Grammar School where he learned Welsh as a second language. From there he came to Aberystwyth University in 1976 to study French, Drama and the Welsh language.
In 1980, with two fellow former students, he founded the experimental theatre company Cwmni Cyfri Tri. In 1989 Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch was created by merging Cwmni Cyfri Tri and Cwmni Theatr Crwban, and became part of the town's cultural life, with the company's headquarters on Bath Street.
Parade Chairman Siôn Jobbins said Jeremy’s “contribution promoting the culture and Welshness of the Aberystwyth area and creating a unique important event to put Aberystwyth on the map, is a testament to his activity. He is an example of a person from a non-Welsh speaking background who has learned the language and contributed enormously and joyfully towards it.”
Among those taking part in the parade were Kate and her 14 month old daughter, Annabel Burgess.
“My little girl enjoyed the St David’s Day celebrations in town,” said Kate.
“Here’s a photo of her at the castle.”