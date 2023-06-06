A BROADBAND company that aspired to install superfast internet across north Ceredigion has gone into administration.
Alternative network operator, Broadway Partners, had been aspiring to deploy their own gigabit-capable Fibre-to-the-Premises network across the north of Ceredigion after engaging with local communities for over two years, but has called in the administrators.
Under the UK Government’s Gigabit Voucher Scheme, Broadway Partners was aiming to connect approximately 11,500 premises across Ceredigion and Powys to its new full fibre network.
The communities in Ceredigion that Broadway Partners had been working with include both Ceulan a Maesmawr and Melindwr wards, but to date no properties have been connected.
Ben Lake MP said: “This is a disappointing development, and one that will cause considerable concern for many in the north of Ceredigion who had worked with the company to develop fibre broadband proposals for their local communities.
"I shall be raising the matter with the UK Government as a matter of urgency so that the progress made on these schemes is not lost.
“The current UK Government funding model makes it difficult for alternative network providers to plug the connectivity gap in rural areas. Nevertheless, it would be appropriate for the UK Government to intervene to support these communities, and in particular help identify a company that can take over the schemes that have been left unfinished. These communities have already waited far too long for adequate broadband connectivity. Every effort must be made to ensure that the schemes are not delayed further.”
Cllr Catrin M.S. Davies, from the Ceulan a Maesmawr ward, said: “I appreciate this will be very frustrating for all affected residents in my Ward and I share their disappointment and frustration. Delivering improved digital access to rural homes and businesses remains a priority for me, and I will continue to work alongside colleagues in the Council and with Ben Lake MP and Elin Jones MS to ensure that we secure reliable, high-speed broadband for as many of our communities as possible.”
Cllr Rhodri Davies, county councillor for Melindwr, added: “This is a very disappointing development that I know will be devastating for so many residents and business owners across my Ward. I hope that a buyer will be found as soon as possible, but, if necessary, I urge all levels of Government to work collaboratively alongside the affected communities to source an alternative provider.”
Anyone in these communities who has questions about their community broadband schemes are welcome to contact Ben Lake MP’s office: [email protected] or 01570 940333