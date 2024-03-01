An “unfair” plan to scrap a bi-weekly dedicated nappy bin and incontinence product collection service in a bid to save £25,000 has been reversed after councillors railed against the move, but a move to limit black bag collections to three every three weeks has been approved.
Ceredigion County Council wanted the Absorbent Hygiene Products (AHP) Collection Service, which includes the collection of nappies and incontinence products, to be ceased from April, with a planned proposal to collect them alongside black bag collections if the service is retained.
Councillors heard at a full council meeting on 29 February, that the planned savings had been scrapped after a backlash from councillors during scrutiny meetings over the past month.
Cllr Rhodri Evans, who called the plan “unfair”, said he welcomed that it would not go ahead.
The purple bags, which are currently collected every two weeks for those who applied to have the service, will now continue.
Ceredigion councillors signed off plans to reduce the number of black bags collected to three per three-weekly collection.
While a report said it could cause an increase in fly-tipping, the meeting heard that the limit of three was a “norm” among other authorities.
The meeting heard that “public engagement will be undertaken with the public prior to the proposal being formally introduced.”
Plans were also signed off to explore the closure of one of Ceredigion’s four waste management sites, and reduce the opening hours at the remaining three.
Which of the sites - in Aberystwyth, Lampeter, Llanarth and Cardigan - will close has not been disclosed in budget documents.
A report said that “Ceredigion’s current provision is unsustainable and unaffordable moving forward.”