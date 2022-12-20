The ASDA foundation cost of living grants are helping to heat warm hubs heating and feeding communities. Four grants - one of £2,000, one of £1,000 and two of £500 - have been given since October.
Just in time for Christmas, another successful grant of £500 has been given to Cyfle Support Services Cyf.
This will help young adults in the community who need support. It will help them stay warm and provide food and essential items.
ASDA Pwllheli community champion Jo Scott visited Jane Watkinson, operations manager at Cyfle Support Services, to hand over a cheque.
Jane said: “Thank you Asda Foundation, this is going to make such a difference to help this group provide more care and support for young adults in our community.”
Cwmni Bro Antur Aelhaearn 1974 have also been granted £500, with Jo meeting Lynda Cox and Yvonne Williams who both work so hard for their community.
“This is a much-loved local group that helps so many in our community,” said Jo.
“This money will help towards keeping the centre warm, and will provide food for many in need of a hot meal in a warm, safe and friendly place.”