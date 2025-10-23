A survey has been launched on the future of two closed NRW centres.
In March this year certain services in Bwlch Nant Yr Arian Red Kite Centre near Aberystwyth and Coed y Brenin mountain biking centre in Gwynedd closed as Natural Resources Wales (NRW) tried to cuts its budget.
A tendering process will be launched this November to award the contracts for the centres, but in the meantime, a survey has been created to help shape the future of mountain biking at two of Wales’ most popular biking destinations.
Launched by Beicio Cymru, the survey findings will be used to ensure the future management of the sites reflects what matters most to the people and communities who ride there.
David Evans, who is supporting the Beicio Cymru survey, said the survey aims to capture “local opinion”, collated into a report given to tender applicants by NRW, adding: “I hope this work will demonstrate the importance and value of these trails, and encourage their next custodians to create places which engage with, and provide for, local communities.”
It comes not long after a community group, Caru Coed y Brenin, reinstated its intention of bidding to run the centre as a dynamic centre for the public and local community.
Rhys Llywelyn, chair of Caru Coed y Brenin, said: “There is concern locally over who else might bid for the site and whether a private company will present different plans.
“When NRW open the tender, we will be bidding and presenting our plans for the site.”
NRW aims to launch the tendering process in November via the Sell2Wales procurement portal, awarding contracts in April 2026.
The survey runs from 22 October until 12 November.
