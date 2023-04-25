DYFED-POWYS Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has launched a public survey, asking the public to have their say on the options available to victims of low-level crime and anti-social behaviour.
The survey will look at the use of Community Remedy - a victims focused scheme aiming to give victims a greater say in how offenders should be dealt with.
It aims to give victims of low-level crime and anti-social behaviour a greater say in how offenders should be dealt with and increase the public’s confidence in out of court disposals.
Community Resolution offers a list of appropriate sanctions including repair damage caused, mediation to support the resolution of disputes, substance misuse and alcohol dependency support programmes, verbal or written apology, educational, diversionary and/or anger management course, as well as other actions.
Dyfed-Powys Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “As your Police and Crime Commissioner, I am committed to ensuring age-appropriate, sustainable and meaningful restorative services here in Dyfed-Powys, being mindful of the needs of those involved.
“This includes restorative practices in education; family and community settings used for preventative measures and ongoing support; and out of court disposals to divert young adults from the criminal justice system.
“Supporting victims of crime to recover and move on is a key part of a Police and Crime Commissioner’s role, and making restorative justice, such as the community remedy, available is one of the best ways to do it.
The survey is open until 19 May, and can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DY25NKG.