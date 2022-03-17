Suspicious behaviour prompts police warning

Police have received reports of a person acting suspiciously in the Blaenau Ffestiniog area.

North Wales Police have released information about the person, who was seen in the area on Sunday.

“We have received a report of a medium build person dressed in black seen in the Bywydd/Maenofferen area [of] Blaenau Ffestiniog looking through property windows and going into gardens,” a North Wales Police spokesperson said.

“This happened on Sunday, 13 March at approximately 2.30am-3am.

“We can confirm that there have been no reports of any crimes in the area, but we want to make residents aware to be extra vigilant and make their property is locked and secure and report any suspicious behaviour.

“If a crime is believed to be in progress, please contact NWP using the emergency 999 number.

“Call 101 if it is not an emergency.”