Swimming sessions back with a splash in Harlech
Subscribe newsletter
A COMMUNITY run swimming pool is full of water and people once again after enough lifeguards were recruited to reopen it.
Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure Centre (HAL) committee were forced to close the pool until enough lifeguards could be found, and trained, to safely reopen it.
An appeal was launched and a number of lifeguards, who have been keeping a watch over swimmers since the pool reopened on 2 August, are now working in shifts at the pool and sessions are proving to be popular.
A post on Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure Centre’s social media site said: “Following what we can only call an absolutely amazing first day of the pool, we would highly recommend booking.
“Apologies to those that we had to turn away today due to being full, as a team we couldn’t thank everyone enough for their support and we look forward to welcoming you back and new customers too.
“Thank you from all of us all at HAL for making today a day to remember!”
Pool user Rosy Berry is full of praise for the team, especially new manageress, Donna Morris-Collins.
Rosy said: “Donna has worked wonders since arriving at Harlech earlier this summer.
“When she arrived the pool was empty because the centre had no lifeguards to enable public swimming. By the start of August, just in time for the summer holidays, the pool was full and lifeguards had been found to cover most of the sessions during a busy summer season.
“Donna, who grew up and went to school in Harlech, is passionate about keeping the centre open for the people of Ardudwy.
“It has been a challenge,” said Donna.
“We still need more lifeguards to enable us to offer a full swim programme and we hope to host a training session in the autumn to encourage local people to gain lifeguard qualifications.”
Donna and the board of HAL also plan to extend the range of a activities at the centre.
As well as a busy time on the wall, in the pool and in the centre’s café, the team - with a little help from friends and family - has made a start on planting up tyres with flowers as the next stage in the community garden project.
Harlech Ardudwy Leisure is a Not for Profit Centre run by the community for the community with a volunteer management board and team of loyal staff and volunteers.
Anyone interested in helping would be very welcome and should contact the centre for more information.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |