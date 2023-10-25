North Wales Police are expecting a busier than usual Halloween and Bonfire Night this year and are urging parents and carers to take an interest in their children’s plans to ensure they’re acting responsibly
#OpBang is an annual campaign when partners and local authorities work together to reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour at this time of year.
Officers from Neighbourhood Policing Teams across north Wales have been engaging with young people in schools and youth clubs, organising diversionary activities with the help of funding from the Police and Community Trust (PACT).
Key messages about being considerate and respectful to all members of the community and reinforcing that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated, as well as safety messages for children, are also being reinforced.
Shopkeepers are encouraged not to sell flour and eggs to unaccompanied children in the days running up to 31 October.
Insp Geraint Richards said: “We hope that this year, as has been the case on previous years, people take a responsible attitude to Halloween and Bonfire Night.
“We know the majority of people enjoy this time of year sensibly and we are not out to spoil their fun but unfortunately there is a minority who are intent on causing problems and use the festivities as an excuse to commit crime and act anti-socially.
“We want to work with our communities to ensure that they can enjoy themselves safely. Our teams, alongside partners, will be out and about across the region – helping to educate, reassure and keep our communities safe. To stay updated and to help with our engagement, please register at www.northwalescommunityalert.co.uk/ to receive community alerts.”
Demand on emergency services rises significantly at this time of year. Ensure you’re contacting the most relevant agency.