North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin and his deputy Wayne Jones have been to Pwllheli for the launch of UK Government’s Safer Streets Summer Initiative.
Pwllheli is under a Public Spaces Protection Order, enabling authorities to address antisocial behaviour issues in designated public areas, helping to ensure these spaces remain safe and accessible for the wider community
During their visit, Mr Dunbobbin and Mr Jones met with North Wales Police Area Inspector Iwan Jones and Police Constable Gwion Morris and toured key areas of concern, including the Public Spaces Protection Order area, locations near B&M and Home Bargains, local parks, and housing estates. The tour also included visits to flats where new CCTV systems have been installed through the Shared Prosperity Fund.
Mr Dunbobbin said: “It's encouraging to see the proactive approach being taken here, from the visible police presence to the partnership working and use of available powers to tackle persistent offenders. I look forward to this continuing in the future.”
Inspector Jones said: "We've worked to maintain a visible presence on the streets of Pwllheli, and this visibility is crucial for both community reassurance and action against those who disrupt others' safety.
“We've already seen encouraging signs with a decline in antisocial incidents through our Public Spaces Protection Order and officers in the area will continue taking robust action against antisocial behaviour to ensure Pwllheli remains safe and welcoming for everyone."
North Wales Police and Crime Panel Antisocial Behaviour Champions Alan Hunter and Gareth Cowell said: "Antisocial behaviour has a devastating impact on communities, making people feel unsafe in their own neighbourhoods and preventing them from enjoying public spaces.
“It's vital that we continue to work together to tackle these issues at their root cause, while ensuring victims receive the support they need and perpetrators face appropriate consequences for their actions."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.