Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn’s Ice Bucket Challenge will be bigger and better thanks to the generosity of the parent of one of its pupils.
The parent has offered to bring her ice pool and mobile sauna to school on Wednesday, 21 May for the event.
The mobile sauna promotes relaxation, mindfulness, and overall well-being—supporting the mental health of students and staff. As part of this, the school will use the event to raise funds for mental health charities, and to support its wellness programme.
“We kindly ask for a small voluntary donation from participants,” a school spokesperson said.
Everyone is welcome to join public sessions from 1pm–3pm and 4–5pm.
Under 16s must be accompanied by a parent.