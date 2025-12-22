Tywyn & District History Society: At their meeting on Monday, 15 December, the speaker, Dr Quentin Deakin, gave a talk on 'The rise, fall and survival of one-occupation towns in north and mid Wales.
As examples he chose Blaenau Ffestiniog, Porthmadog, Amlwch, Holywell, Newtown and Talgarth and described how each had its own unique place in the history of Wales, but were subject to the same changes that convulsed the economy of Britain and continental Europe, from the Dissolution of Monasteries to contemporary 'globalisation'. Along a virtual tour connected by rail and ship, slides of signs, museums, parks and pubs with names inspired by the dominant past occupation, Quentin evoked a rich industrial heritage belied by its present smokeless, rural appearance; the little town of Amlwch was at one time Wales' third largest town after Merthyr Tydfil, with Holywell and Blaenau Ffestiniog close behind.
Key products for the Industrial Revolution in north Wales were slate and copper - four of the selected towns were linked by their supply and demand.
However, the occupation vital for a local economy wasn't necessarily industrial, a modern example being the Mid Wales Mental Hospital at Talgarth which boosted the economy of that town throughout the last century, echoing the medieval 'Ysbyty' villages of Ystwyth and Ifan, now hamlets once again. There were many contributions after Quentin's talk, for which he was warmly thanked.
On Thursday, 18 December, the society enjoyed their annual Christmas meal at the Wharf Station of the Talyllyn Railway.
The next meeting of the society, on 19 January continues the theme of 'One occupation towns', with contributions from members looking at other such towns in Wales.
