As examples he chose Blaenau Ffestiniog, Porthmadog, Amlwch, Holywell, Newtown and Talgarth and described how each had its own unique place in the history of Wales, but were subject to the same changes that convulsed the economy of Britain and continental Europe, from the Dissolution of Monasteries to contemporary 'globalisation'. Along a virtual tour connected by rail and ship, slides of signs, museums, parks and pubs with names inspired by the dominant past occupation, Quentin evoked a rich industrial heritage belied by its present smokeless, rural appearance; the little town of Amlwch was at one time Wales' third largest town after Merthyr Tydfil, with Holywell and Blaenau Ffestiniog close behind.