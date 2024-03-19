She said: “I’m the kind of person who would do the sorts of things that would destroy the dunes without noticing. I’m originally from Hereford and Borth is the nearest seaside to us. I used to bring my children here about 20 years ago, and we’d go swimming in the sea, running through the dunes and we didn’t even think about the nature, the unexploded ordnance, or the strong tides. I only know now because of the visitor centre. I needed that information and guidance.