Mr Dunbobbin, said: “I want to see a North Wales where everyone feels included and welcome whatever their sexuality, gender identity, or any other aspect that makes them who they are, or who they want to be. Everyone has the right to feel safe from discrimination and exclusion. This is what Pride Month is all about and why I am proud to support it. I value the work of North Wales Police in combatting crime against the LGBTQ+ community, and I value the community’s advice and guidance on how we can serve and protect them even better.”