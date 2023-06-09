June is Pride Month, the annual celebration of the many contributions made by the LGBTQ+ community to history, society and cultures around the world.
North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin, has given the celebration his full backing and reiterated his determination to see a north Wales that embraces diversity and inclusion and fights against discrimination.
Recently, the PCC visited GISDA, Caernarfon to meet the staff and young people at their LGBTQ+ Youth Club. GISDA is a charity founded in 1985 to provide intensive support and offers opportunities to vulnerable young people aged 14-25 years old in north Wales. They also have bases in Pwllheli and Blaenau Ffestiniog.
GISDA supports LGBTQ+ young people who need advice, information and support. At the Youth Club session, Andy Dunbobbin heard from youngsters about their experience of hate crime in the community and its effect on them. He also heard how a lack of opportunities, jobs and poor public transport can affect them too.
On 24 June, North Wales Pride will take place in Caernarfon and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner is proud to be an official sponsor of the event. This follows on from the office’s sponsorship of Colwyn Bay Pride in May.
North Wales Pride was established in 2011 and is a unique and important event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and offers opportunities to bring people together and reduce rural isolation.
North Wales Police will also hold its next LGBT+ Community Group Meeting at Force Headquarters, Colwyn Bay, which is open to all community members and partners. During these evenings there is the opportunity to discussions issues with police officers from the Force’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Team, to discuss issues, or raise concerns and to hear the latest updates from services.
Mr Dunbobbin, said: “I want to see a North Wales where everyone feels included and welcome whatever their sexuality, gender identity, or any other aspect that makes them who they are, or who they want to be. Everyone has the right to feel safe from discrimination and exclusion. This is what Pride Month is all about and why I am proud to support it. I value the work of North Wales Police in combatting crime against the LGBTQ+ community, and I value the community’s advice and guidance on how we can serve and protect them even better.”
To find out more about North Wales Pride, visit northwalespride.wales.