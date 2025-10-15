CAVO (Ceredigion Association of Voluntary Organisations) is inviting everyone interested in community gardens, and nature projects to a valuable Green Spaces Information Event at Penparcau Community Hub.
This free morning event is designed as a central resource, offering a direct link to expert advice, essential support, and funding opportunities for green initiatives across Ceredigion.
Whether you're tending a community garden, managing a local nature area, or simply interested in green spaces or what’s happening in your community, this event is your chance to gather ideas, find support, and connect with people who share your passion.
You will find a wide variety of information and support available. You can talk directly with local green organisations about advice, hands-on help, and potential funding opportunities that can bring your ideas to life. It’s also a fantastic chance to meet and share ideas with fellow enthusiasts, connecting with others who are working to improve local nature areas and build a stronger community. Attendees will also get to see a Project Showcase featuring successful work completed through the CAVO Green Spaces Grant.
The morning will also feature important presentations from The National Lottery who will be introducing their exciting new £10 million programme, Meithrin Natur.
You will also hear from Hazel Lloyd Lubran from CAVO about local projects and the launch of their new Volunteer Management in Green Spaces Toolkit. Finally, a video presentation from Future Generations will highlight their mission to help public bodies achieve their nature-positive goals by 2030.
The event is being held at Penparcau Community Hub from 10am until 1pm.
This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with support from Ceredigion County Council.
Comments
