Know your port from starboard, your capitals and your general knowledge?
The White Lion in Talybont will host a pub quiz on Sunday 15 March - the perfect end of Mother’s Day.
First questions are at 7pm, with the quiz consisting of 10 questions per round over 10 rounds. Each round will be on a differing theme such as general knowledge, sports, history, geography, word play, true or false, entertainment and pictures.
Entry is £3 per person with a maximum of four people on a team. Phone use it prohibited.
All of the proceed from the quiz, along with a raffle, go to the RNLI.
As it’s Mother’s Day, early booking in advisable. Contact Gareth Pritchard at the White Lion for more details
