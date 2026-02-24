Two-year-old fundraiser Rhiannon Furber and Madoc Yacht Club have presented £3,544 to Criccieth RNLI.
Rhiannon and her mother Yvonne, who has raised money for the RNLI for many years, entered the ‘Reindeer Run’ in December last year.
Walking together, they completed the mile a day challenge when Rhiannon was just 22 months.
In total, Rhiannon raised £784, and when Mike Morris, Bar Steward at Madoc Yacht Club in Porthmadog heard about this, he and his fellow fund raisers at the club decided to donate £500.
Madoc Yacht Club hold weekly quizzes and raffles with the money raised going to charity. Held every Thursday the regular quizzers pit themselves against the quiz master with friendly rivalry and banter. In total Madoc Yacht Club has donated £2,260 to the RNLI so far this year.
On Thursday, 19 February, Rhiannon and her parents joined representatives of Madoc Yacht Club for a tour of Criccieth Lifeboat Station and witnessed a lifeboat launch.
RNLI crew member and Criccieth RNLI press officer Ifer Gwyn, explained that all the equipment is designed specifically for the RNLI.
All of their crews are volunteers and go through a vigorous training programme, including advanced First Aid. Last year, during approximately 35 call-outs, six lives were saved.
Chris Fisher, Criccieth Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “It is truly heartening to see such incredible support from our community of supporters. Rhiannon’s amazing achievement at such a young age shows that everyone - no matter their age - can make a real difference.
“We are also extremely grateful to Kaz Spring and all members of Madoc Yacht Club for their continued generosity. Every donation helps us continue our mission to save lives at sea, and we simply couldn’t do that without the support of our local community”.
