After 19 years as Aberdovey RNLI’s Lifeboat Mechanic, Wil Stockford steps down from the role.
He hands over the spanners to fellow helm, Dan Stevens, while continuing to serve the station as a volunteer inshore lifeboat helm.
Wil’s RNLI journey began at Barmouth RNLI in 2004. He joined Aberdovey as inshore lifeboat crew in 2006, taking on the additional responsibility of lifeboat mechanic in 2007, a role he has carried out with dedication and good humour since.
Wil said: “Having been in the role for 19 years I think it's time for a fresh set of spanners to look after our lifeboat.
“I've been lucky enough to work with some of the best volunteers and coastal staff over the years and have some great memories of inspectors, engineers and technicians that have visited our little corner of Wales. Some even responding to the pager when carrying out mechanic cover, only to find it was a crew meeting page!
“I've really enjoyed being part of a great team and wish Dan all the best in the role. If he gets stuck with anything, I'll happily come and hold his socket set.”
Dan brings his own experience and enthusiasm to the position. The station looks forward to supporting him.
Although stepping back from technical responsibilities, Wil remains part of the operational team and volunteer crew, continuing to serve as an inshore lifeboat helm – bringing his experience and steady leadership to the crew.
Freddie Collier, Aberdyfi RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: “Everyone at Aberdovey RNLI would like to thank Wil for his outstanding commitment as lifeboat mechanic over the years and we look forward to continuing to serve alongside him at the station.
“We know Dan will be a great asset to us taking over and will enable our lifeboat to always be ready to respond when the call for help comes in.”
