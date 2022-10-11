Talyllyn gets £110,000 from National Lottery
PLANS to preserve the heritage of a north Wales railway that inspired Thomas the Tank Engine have taken a step forward.
The railway will receive £110,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for its Talyllyn Railway: Preserving Our Past, Building Our Future project.
The grants will allow the Talyllyn Railway Company to draw up detailed plans about how to deliver their project and apply for delivery funding.
Originally built to carry slate from Bryneglwys quarries to be exported across the world, the Talyllyn Railway was the first narrow gauge railway authorised by an Act of Parliament to carry passengers by steam.
Among its visitors was a young Wilbert Awbry who went on to write the Railway Series books, which famously feature Thomas the Tank Engine.
The project is designed to boost income and provide financial security for the railway by attracting more visitors.
As part of the plans, the main station building would be re-modelled, the shop and café improved, a new engineering works built and a display about the history of railway engineering created.
Stuart Williams, general manager of the Talyllyn Railway Company said: “The Talyllyn is proud to be the world’s first preserved railway, part of the slate heritage of northwest Wales. We want more visitors, as well as the local community, to experience this unique line and understand its heritage.
“Through the project we will increase our interpretation and key facilities, as well as providing volunteering opportunities for a wider range of people with differing skills.
“The railway has grown significantly since it was preserved in 1951, and, thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, we can approach our 75th anniversary confident that it can thrive, enhancing the economy locally and regionally.”
Andrew White, Wales director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Heritage is for everyone and it can be anything from the past that you value and want to pass on to future generations and the National Lottery Heritage Fund is one of Wales’ main funders of heritage organisations and heritage projects.
“We are thrilled to award project development funding to both of these exciting projects. This will allow both organisations to develop their plans so that they can apply to us at a later date for further funding to deliver these projects.”
