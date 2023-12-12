SECOND home owners in Ceredigion will pay a double council tax rate next April after a call to raise premiums was backed by full council.
Ceredigion County Council’s December full meeting was recommended to back a Cabinet-supported proposal to raise the county’s second homes council tax premiums from its existing 25 per cent to 100 per cent next year, effectively a double rate, with a further increase – to 150 per cent – to follow from April 2025.
New Welsh Government local tax rules allow local authorities being to collect council tax premiums on second homes and long-term empty properties at up to 300 per cent.
At the 14 December meeting, members also backed increases in the empty properties tax premium, from the current 25 per cent, to 100 per cent for properties empty for up to five years, 150 per cent for five-ten years, and 200 per cent for over ten years.
Cllr Bryan Davies, leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: “The decision taken today (Thursday, 14 December) is the culmination of a long period of consultation, discussion and evidence gathering.
“I trust that the change will be a positive step forward in tackling long-term empty properties, with the hope of ensuring that there is a good supply of housing available on the market for our local people.
“The premium on second homes also echoes similar rates in our neighbouring counties, meaning that Ceredigion would not become an exception in terms of low rates along the Welsh coast.”
At a cabinet meeting earlier this month, Cllr Alun Williams said he had received heartfelt letters from second home-owners, many from other parts of Wales, describing their contribution to the local economy, but stressed the economic contribution of local people, adding: “How can it possibly be right that some people have two homes when local people struggle?”
He said the second homes issue was more than a Wales issue, more many English authorities in tourist areas looking at a 100 per cent premium, adding: “Any authorities charging less would be placing themselves in a vulnerable position in becoming a magnet for second homes.”
Aberaeron councillor Elizabeth Evans said many long-term second home-owners in her ward were “embedded” into the community, adding: “The divide is not there between local people and second home-owners”. Trefeurig councillor Caryl Roberts said the proposed increase was an “opportunity for us here, as people in Ceredigion, to stand up for ourselves, to be proud of Ceredigion, and insist people pay for the chance to be here”.
Areas with the highest proportion of second homes in the county are mostly coastal, the highest being New Quay, with a 27.2 per cent rate, followed by Llangrannog 17.1, Borth 14.1, Pontarfynach 11, Penbryn 9.6, Aberaeron 9.1, and Aberporth 8.4. Long-term empty properties were greatest in more urban areas: Aberporth 2.2 per cent, Aberystwyth 1.8, Cardigan 1.5, and Llandysul 1.5.