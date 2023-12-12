Aberaeron councillor Elizabeth Evans said many long-term second home-owners in her ward were “embedded” into the community, adding: “The divide is not there between local people and second home-owners”. Trefeurig councillor Caryl Roberts said the proposed increase was an “opportunity for us here, as people in Ceredigion, to stand up for ourselves, to be proud of Ceredigion, and insist people pay for the chance to be here”.