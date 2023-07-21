A beautiful garden with the ‘wow’ factor will be open to the public next weekend and raising funds for Tŷ Gobaith and Hope House children’s hospices.
Nonni and David Goadby of Bryncroes, Pwllheli will be opening the gates of their Ty Mawr home and welcoming visitors to enjoy their gardens and woodland that have been some 28 years in the making.
Nonni said: “The five acres of formal gardens and woodland that we have often make people say ‘wow’ when they see them.
“We moved here in 1995 and it has been a labour of love ever since.
“David isn’t much of a gardener but he does maintain the equipment.”
Nonni has also been busy baking ahead of the event, saying: “Local producers have kindly donated butter, cream and other baking goods, and I will be making 16 very large cakes, or ‘Scrummy Cakes’ as my daughter, Carla calls them.
“The hydrangeas are in full bloom and there are plenty of places to sit and enjoy a cuppa and homemade cake, and being down on the Llyn it’s an excellent chance to explore be equally beautiful surrounding areas.
“Carla did some fundraising for Tŷ Gobaith some years ago and it’s a very well thought of charity in the area. One we’re happy to support.”
This will be the seventh time Nonni and David have hosted the open-garden event.
She said: “We welcomed 250 visitors last time and are hoping for more this year.
“Children and dogs on leads are welcome too, so why not bring the family or grandchildren?”
Running between 10am – 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday 29 and 30 July at Ty Mawr, Bryncroes, Pwllheli LL53 8EH (about 5 miles from Aberdaron) signposts will be out. It costs just £5 per person and contactless payment is available alongside cash.