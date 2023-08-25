A tea party has raised over £600 for Marie Curie.
Seashells in Dolgellau held the fundraising event outside their office on Thursday, 10 August.
Between 10am and 5pm, Seashells staff worked hard to raise £677.77 for Marie Curie, which provides care and support to people living with a terminal illness and those close to them, and campaigns for better support for dying people.
Seashells supervisor Hayley Turbill and community carers Kerry ward and Lisa James helped to organise the event.
Other Seashells carers working that day got involved too, popping in the office at Maldwyn House, Finsbury Square, to help out when needed.
Beth from Gwynedd Council also came to help and Dipsy Dragon, next door to Seashells, donated some items to sell at the fundraising event.
Seashells provides home care and supported accommodation to adults in north Wales.
A spokesperson for Seashells said: “Huge thanks to everyone who visited and/or donated to our charity event.
“A special thank you to Gareth at the Torrent and Sue and Peter from Dipsy Dragon for their generosity.
“Thanks to Barry Williams (Seashells Dolgellau) and to those who have donate/baked.
“Thanks to our Dolgellau team especially Chloe, Hayley and Lisa for helping out.
“Amazing donations raised £677.78 for Marie Curie. Thank you!”