Teaching assistant quizzed over sex offence
Saturday 11th June 2022 6:30 am
Police have said a woman has been arrested (Cambrian News )
A teaching assistant at a Ceredigion secondary school has been suspended and has been arrested on suspicion of committing a sexual offence.
The alleged incident involves inappropriate behaviour with a minor with learning disabilities.
When contacted by Cambrian News, Ceredigion County Council refused to comment, referring press enquiries to Dyfed Powys Police.
When asked, police confirmed a “woman has been arrested in Ceredigion on suspicion of a sexual offence”, but that “due to strict legal restrictions” that was all they were able to say “at this stage”.
