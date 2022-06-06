Teaching assistant quizzed over sex offence

A teaching assistant at a Ceredigion secondary school has been suspended and has been arrested on suspicion of committing a sexual offence.

When asked, police confirmed a “woman has been arrested in Ceredigion on suspicion of a sexual offence”, but that “due to strict legal restrictions” that was all they were able to say “at this stage”.