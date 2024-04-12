A technology company has opened the doors of its new global centre of operations in Llandysul.
Delineate is a research technology company pioneering new ways of gathering consumer insights – and whose customers include major food and drink brands.
The office in Llandysul will house 50 employees working across a range of roles in the business, whose innovative approach to conducting surveys helps brands understand their customers and the world in real-time to make better business decisions.
Opening the base on Friday, Chief Executive Officer, James Turner, said: “Today’s launch provides a clear signal to other businesses that investing locally can have a significant benefit of your global reach.
“We have started the conversation today, our ambition is for West Wales to become a major player in technology innovation, and we are looking to work with business and government to establish a major hub of activity that will benefit not just our local communities, but the wider Welsh economy”.
Ceredigion MP, Ben Lake said: “I am delighted to see a global company investing in Ceredigion, providing invaluable opportunities for our young people to stay within the rural area within which they grew up.
“It is vital we support businesses, such as Delineate, given the prospects they can provide for our communities across the county.”
Ceredigion County Council Chief Executive, Eifion Evans, added: “Helping businesses to get started and grow is a key pillar of our Economic Strategy. It is vital we seize these opportunities and work in partnership with business to ensure we have the right environment for future investment and to ensure sustainable growth across the county. I am looking forward to seeing Delineate grow and demonstrating the value of investing in West Wales to a global audience”.
The office launch has been supported by funding from Welsh Government, who have helped deliver investment to ensure that empty premises are given a new, and valued lease of life.
Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Julie James, said: “Bringing empty properties back into beneficial use is a central pillar of our £125m Transforming Towns regeneration programme.
“I am pleased to see how the £250,000 capital grant awarded to Ceredigion County Council has supported developers to transform this empty former school in Llandysul into new commercial office space.
“Attracting a global company like Delineate to Mid Wales is fantastic and will provide great job opportunities for the local economy and help support Llandysul.”