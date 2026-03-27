CARE will there too, sharing information about their Unlocker Project and work in supporting community venues with free renewable upgrades and other practical energy-saving advice. 'With the uncertainty over the cost of oil and fossil fuel energy brought about by the war, finding ways of creating cheap and sustainable power ourselves has never been more important,' said Jim Bowen. 'CARE's work in creating sustainable community energy schemes, and demonstrating how they contribute directly to building truly resilient communities, is really worth hearing more about. Energy security, along with food sovereignty, will be so important in the years ahead. West Wales is fortunate to have organisations like CARE creating the template that we can all learn from and contribute to.'