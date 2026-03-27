On Good Friday Clynfyw Care Farm is holding its annual Easter Egg Hunt in aid of the British Hen Welfare Trust.
“We've been running these for 12years now, and they seem to get busier each year,” said Clynfyw's Registered Manager, Jim Bowen.
“Each year we try to do something a bit different, and this year we are also running a Celebration of Ultra-micro-Energy Schemes which Cwm Arian Renewable Energy (CARE) helped to support. It should be a fun and interesting day, and with coffee, cake, crafts, chocolate and the Easter Egg Hunt itself, there's something for everyone.”
Over the last six months Hywel Davies and Jet Shimizu have been making small scale energy producing machines from repurposed things they've found.
'It has been fun experimenting with scrap and abandoned objects to turn them into micro-generators,’ said Jet. ‘The goal is to create a culture of experimentation making energy accessible and engaging to all.’
CARE will there too, sharing information about their Unlocker Project and work in supporting community venues with free renewable upgrades and other practical energy-saving advice. 'With the uncertainty over the cost of oil and fossil fuel energy brought about by the war, finding ways of creating cheap and sustainable power ourselves has never been more important,' said Jim Bowen. 'CARE's work in creating sustainable community energy schemes, and demonstrating how they contribute directly to building truly resilient communities, is really worth hearing more about. Energy security, along with food sovereignty, will be so important in the years ahead. West Wales is fortunate to have organisations like CARE creating the template that we can all learn from and contribute to.'
And, in addition to all of that, the Easter Egg Hunt is a fund raiser for the British Hen Welfare Trust who saved and rehoused their one millionth ex-battery hen in 2025. Running since 2005, the BHWT buys up hens from intensive hen factories when they are no longer laying at peak production, and links them up with people who want to give them a happy home. The hens then live on for many years, still laying eggs and bringing a lot of joy to their new families. Clynfyw has been their West Wales collection point since 2015 and in January they helped rehouse their 10,000th hen.
'Every few months we go to a farm in England and bring back a few hundred hens,' said James Salliss, one of the volunteers who helps on the day. 'The BHWT has already found homes for them and later in the day loads of people turn up to take them home. It is a really fun day to be involved with, and if feels amazing knowing that these hens will have happy, outdoor lives from now on. I'm really pleased to be part of this scheme.'
If you would like more information about the Good Friday event, or how to get involved in the hen rehousing, please call 0123 9841236.
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