A delivery driver has been jailed for four-and-a-half-years for causing the death of Carmarthenshire dad Aaron Jones in a collision in December 2024.
Daniel Douglas Wyke, from Carmarthen, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, March 30, to be sentenced after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
The court heard that 28-year-old Wyke collided with Aaron of Llanpumsaint while driving through the Carmarthenshire village at 34mph – 14 mph over the speed limit – on the evening of December 23, 2024.
He fled the scene in his damaged vehicle, which was swiftly identified as being involved, and was arrested the following day.
Aaron, who was 38, had been out walking his dog when he was killed. His family described him as ‘a remarkable, strong, caring and brilliant man who always led by the best example’.
They added: “We would like to thank Dyfed-Powys Police, and especially the investigation team, for thoroughly investigating Aaron’s case and supporting us during this awful time, and helping to secure today’s sentence.
“We would also like to thank Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity for their priceless continuing support to our family.
“We are so fortunate to have the support of dear family and friends but also a community that continue to care for us as we try to rebuild our lives without Aaron.”
The judge described Wyke’s decision not to stop at the scene of the collision as ‘cruelly inhumane’ and told the court the driver was ‘more intent on saving his own skin’ than considering the harm he might have caused.
He said: “Those close to Mr Jones were frantically searching for him. The anguish they were feeling at the time was simply unimaginable.”
“As for the consequence of what you did, your dangerous driving cost the life of a well-loved father of two children, an adored husband and son, and a man who was a good friend to so many,” he added.
Wyke was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison, and is disqualified from driving for eight years and two months.
Sergeant Nicholas Brookes, of Dyfed-Powys Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident that has left a family grieving a dad, husband and son, whose absence is felt as strongly now as 15 months ago.
“The defendant, Daniel Wyke, was proven to be driving incredibly dangerously through the village of Llanpumsaint on the night of December 23, 2024, and Aaron’s death was the devastating – and entirely avoidable – result of this.
“Our investigation has been lengthy and detailed as we worked thoroughly to secure justice for Aaron’s family, who have been at the heart of all our actions. I am incredibly grateful for the support and patience they have shown throughout.”
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