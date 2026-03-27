Spring has sprung and Cambrian News readers have been capturing the changing seasons with their cameras.

Here are some of the photographs members of the Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club Facebook page have taken from across the region as we move from winter into spring.

From happy robins to medieval churches, readers have captured the beauty of rural Wales from Porthmadog to Llandysul.

The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.

To get involved with the growing community and have a chance of seeing your image in print in the newspaper, search Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club on Facebook.

Tywyn
The beautiful stain glass window at St Cadfan's in Tywyn captured by Llinos Furneaux (Llinos Furneaux)
Llandysul
St Tysul in Llandysul on cold morning caught on 35mm film by Robert Winter (Robert Winter)
New Quay
Nic Hasthenak captured this image looking out over Cardigan Bay from New Quay (Nic Hasthenak)
Robin
Happy robin at Welsh Wildlife Centre captured by Massini Lisa (Massini Lisa)
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Twin bridges over the Dysynni by Margaret Pugnet (Margaret Pugnet)