Spring has sprung and Cambrian News readers have been capturing the changing seasons with their cameras.
Here are some of the photographs members of the Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club Facebook page have taken from across the region as we move from winter into spring.
From happy robins to medieval churches, readers have captured the beauty of rural Wales from Porthmadog to Llandysul.
The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.
To get involved with the growing community and have a chance of seeing your image in print in the newspaper, search Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club on Facebook.
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