A Teifi Valley councillor has been named the new leader of Carmarthenshire County Council.
Cllr Linda Evans has been named as the Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council and Chair of the Cabinet following a meeting of Full Council on Wednesday, 10 December.
Cllr Evans is a member of the Plaid Cymru group and has served Carmarthenshire County Council as a councillor for the Llanfihangel-ar-Arth ward since 2008, and has been a member of the Cabinet since 2015.
At the meeting of full council today, Cllr Evans’ appointment was confirmed and she announced her new cabinet team which is made up of 10 council members including the Leader of the council.
Cabinet is responsible for the overall business of the council and meet every two weeks to make decisions and recommendations to full council. It can also make decisions individually on certain matters.
All members of the previous administration have retained their seat, with Cllr Emlyn Schiavone appointed as Cabinet Member for Homes joining the Cabinet structure:
Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism - Cllr Hazel Evans
Cabinet Member for Education - Cllr Glynog Davies
Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Communities and Welsh Language - Cllr Carys Jones
Cabinet Member for Organisation and Workforce - Cllr Philip Hughes
Cabinet Member for Resources - Cllr Alun Lenny
Cabinet Member for Homes - Cllr Emlyn Schiavone
Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services - Cllr Edward Thomas
Cabinet Member for Integrated Health and Children and Adult Social Services - Cllr Jane Tremlett
Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Decarbonisation and Sustainability - Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen
Cllr Linda Evans said: “It’s an honour to be elected as Council Leader and I look forward to working with the cabinet and all Members across the Chamber for the benefit of the residents of Carmarthenshire.”
